COVID19: Limassol port functioning as usual

All trade-associated routines at Limassol port are being carried out as regular though using measures in opposition to coronavirus, the port’s operator DP Planet Limassol mentioned.

In a statement CEO DP Planet Limassol, Nawaf Abdulla stated: “all trade enabling things to do at the terminal are being carried out as regular.”

“We are actively checking the Coronavirus (COVID-19) circumstance and getting actions to guarantee the ongoing safety of our community,” he included.

For the duration of this public health and fitness crisis, the collaboration concerning the Cyprus Govt, the enterprise group and public sector is totally vital and we are functioning carefully with community stakeholders to realize the best probable final result, DP Planet Limassol CEO claimed.

To secure our port local community and those people with whom they arrive in get in touch with e.g. contractors, site visitors and vessel crews, “we demand that all entities primarily based and operating at the terminal beneath DP Globe Limassol’s administration, comply completely with the issued tips from neighborhood authorities.”

He said all company journey has been cancelled, meetings are held pretty much where by doable.

“We are delivering distant-get the job done answers for those people of our personnel who can perform at residence and we continue on to enhance safe behaviour in just about every business enterprise and place of work surroundings, where by we have carried out further methods in line with community pointers.”

“We are sourcing as a lot of protective materials as feasible and we have protocols in location that activate closures, disinfection and ideal quarantine techniques based mostly on tips by the federal government and health organizations.”

Nawaf Abdulla additional: “Currently, our major target is to successfully defend our stakeholder local community while serving our shoppers in a protected way and making certain company functions carry on to the benefit of the Cyprus economy.”