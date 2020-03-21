COVID19: Nearly 800 quarantined as Cyprus flight ban enforced

Some 779 people who returned to Cyprus from abroad since March 16 have been quarantined in 7 lodges across the island, the Ministry of Wellness has said.

It has set up a coordination centre through which all necessary methods are taken to assure the safest and most snug probable transportation and remain of the persons who are in isolation.

In the framework of actions set in location to include the coronavirus, the Ministry has put in quarantine 779 who arrived in Cyprus from abroad considering the fact that March 16 until eventually 1500 several hours of March 21.

Cyprus calls for anyone who enters the state to have a health and fitness certification and if permitted in ought to go into quarantine for two months at a govt-selected facility.

Those people who have arrived since Monday were put in quarantine for a time period of 14 times at seven motels throughout Cyprus.

A further 439 persons are envisioned to arrive in Cyprus from the United kingdom on board 3 governing administration-chartered flights.

The Wellness Ministry has proven a Coordination Centre which is coordinating steps on a 24-hour foundation to make sure as considerably as probable the snug and harmless transportation of those people who are isolated in the accommodations.

Citizens who get there in Cyprus following an procedure or who endure from a major illness or are accompanying minors are put in isolation in their possess houses.

To guarantee that isolation principles “are strictly observed” National Guard soldiers are on obligation exterior premises and a personal protection firm is guarding indoor resort premises.

The Volunteerism Commissioner is organising the acquire and distribution of offers that contains private cleanliness products and solutions.

Wellbeing officials will stop by persons in isolation to notify them about appropriate coronavirus issues, the have to have to strictly abide by the guidelines to have the virus from spreading and to just take their temperature.

Coordination is ongoing for the rapid provision of health and fitness care for anyone who requires it, in cooperation with their GPs, as well as the provision of medication they may will need if it runs out.

All resorts internet hosting people today in quarantine are supplied with consumables these as gloves, masks and antiseptic liquid.

A decree has been in put from Saturday 0300 several hours community time (0100 GMT) prohibiting flights to land in Cyprus airports for 14 days.

Cargo carrying plane are exempt, as effectively as flights arriving empty to transportation overseas nationals back again house, or flights which land for humanitarian or unexpected emergency good reasons.

Paphos airport



In the meantime, eleven flights are scheduled to depart from Paphos airport for Berlin, London, Manchester and Birmingham to have overseas nationals property.

Airport resources told CNA that it is most likely that there will be extra flights chartered by the British governing administration to repatriate British nationals.

On Friday, about 715 passengers departed from Paphos on 5 diverse flights. Two flights took off for Manchester, a single was certain for Stansted, a different for Gatwick and just one for Birmingham.