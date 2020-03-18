COVID19: Nine new Cyprus situations can take toll to 58

Cyprus Republic novel coronavirus individuals jumped to 58 on Wednesday with nine new conditions which includes another 1 from the British Bases, the Health Ministry declared.

With the 20 declared in the Turkish occupied north, divided Cyprus now has a full of 78 Covid-19 situations in the next week of the outbreak.

In accordance to the most recent information and facts from the Cyprus Institute of Neurology and Genetics, 4 of the new instances came into contact with a man or woman that was verified with the virus recently (one of which was contaminated at Paphos Normal Healthcare facility).

3 other people had not long ago returned from Greece and have been confined at house, before getting in touch with the authorities at the time signs or symptoms started out to arise.

An additional case was from the British Bases – making it 3 in total – and the record of the other scenario is even now becoming investigated.

The Epidemiological Surveillance Device of the Ministry of Health and fitness has started tracking down the contacts of the nine situations and will commence to take samples for exams.

The total selection of confirmed COVID-19 scenarios in the Republic went up to 58, 31 of which had contacts with other confirmed cases.

Some 13 new instances have been confirmed in the north bringing the whole there to 20.

The Ministry claimed that tests is based mostly on protocols of the Globe Overall health Organization and the European Centre for Ailment Handle and Prevention (ECDC) in accordance to out there scientific information and prioritizing genuine demands.

The Wellness Ministry has also issued a decree that puts a price ceiling on deal with masks, thermometers and antiseptics to prevent profiteering in a time of crisis.