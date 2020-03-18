COVID19: ‘Public hospitals in chaos’ say nurses

Cyprus hospitals are in a condition of chaos as they are understaffed with not ample professional medical materials whilst interaction among the Health and fitness Ministry and individuals controlling health care is failing, say nurses.

The Pancyprian Union of Nurses (PASYNO) is sounding the alarm over the condition of public hospitals, questioning the capacity of the Famagusta Standard Clinic to act as the reference centre for coronavirus.

Adhering to a assembly with the country’s health and fitness companies, Panayiotis Georgiou, the President of PASYNO explained to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), that Famagusta Medical center is not completely ready to handle critical scenarios of COVID-19.

“We do not have the equipment. They instructed us the medical center was completely ready. Can they make clear why now two circumstances that have to have intense treatment are staying sent to the Limassol Medical center?” questioned Georgiou.

Georgiou explained to CNA that there are not sufficient protecting fits for wellbeing gurus coming in make contact with with clients.

“We had been explained to that there is sufficient tools, although they do not have the figures, and that extra are being purchased.”

He additional that overall health industry experts at Paphos Normal Healthcare facility reported that they did not have sufficient protective equipment.

Ten overall health professionals from Paphos clinic have contracted the virus from a affected individual in ICU.

Georgiou mentioned that apart from the nurses at Paphos medical center, who have fallen unwell, one more 110 nurses are in self-isolation just after coming into get hold of with a confirmed coronavirus scenario.

“As we have an understanding of from what has been told to us by the authorities, they do not intend to use more nursing team, even with a wonderful quantity of nurses not getting capable to report for obligation.”

Georgiou mentioned that 50 nurses from the Nicosia Typical Hospital and 60 from the Paphos are at the moment in self-isolation.

He also explained that the qualified authorities have however to reveal what occurs with health and fitness specialists who both belong to a vulnerable team, who are solitary mom and dad or the two dad and mom are functioning at a community healthcare facility.

He claimed there is a full breakdown in communication involving the competent authorities and the wellness gurus.

“One authority is expressing a person detail, and a further is saying a thing diverse. In the circumstance of the outbreak at Paphos medical center, health and fitness specialists ended up knowledgeable by way of the media that they experienced contracted the virus,” stated Georgiou.