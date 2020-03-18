COVID19: RCB Bank supporting firms

RCB Lender claimed it has taken all the needed actions to assure the well-currently being and safety of its human funds when securing the uninterrupted provision of its products and providers to its prospects.

In an effort to fulfill its clients’ requires for cash, the Lender has cancelled ATM income withdrawal commissions until further more observe.

As of March 16, all purchasers are equipped to withdraw hard cash with their RCB cards from any ATM of any lender in Cyprus at no added charge.

In assistance of merchant consumers, RCB Financial institution has determined to wave the acquirer price of the Acquiring Services transactional fee, right up until June 1, 2020, to all firms that use and will be employing the Bank’s card payment acceptance methods (POS terminals or e-commerce).

Adhering to the need for social distancing and the actions announced by the authorities, RCB Bank has proceeded to safeguard the perfectly-staying of its staff by facilitating do the job in shifts and distant working.

In addition, cleaning and sanitation measures have been elevated to the best amount in an effort and hard work to guarantee the optimum attainable protection of its human resources and its clientele alike.

Quickly, as of March 18 and right up until even more notice, the client services hrs of the branches and global business enterprise centres (IBCs) shall be adjusted to 9.00 am up until finally 2.00 pm.

Commenting on the actions taken, Dmitry Chudakov, Head of Domestic Business enterprise stated: “It is very important to observe that the Bank is dedicated to continuing to aid the Cyprus overall economy and consumers going through non permanent troubles.

RCB Lender has been in excess of these past 25 many years a strategic partner for Cyprus organizations and their progress and will continue to have the passions of its consumers and of Cyprus in general at the epicentre of its operations”.