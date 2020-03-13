COVID19: The induce of a new economic downturn

By Nikolas Ioannou

The Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, originated in China at the stop of 2019 and it has been discovered as the cause of an outbreak of a respiratory ailment, which within just a shorter interval has spread all-around the world producing disastrous outcomes.

Additional than 116,000 folks have been contaminated and around 4,000 recorded fatalities have been right tied to the virus.

The concern of a pandemic is now pretty a lot a actuality.

The consequences on the world wide overall economy and as a result on the true estate sector are extra apparent than at any time.

The effects has taken remarkable outcomes on intercontinental stock markets and essential industries with the hotel and tourism sector remaining the most susceptible.

It has been characterised as the most significant obstacle that the environment financial system is facing due to the fact the world wide financial crisis of 2008.

Projections state that the believed worldwide advancement price is expected to minimize to stages shut to 2% and even lower, now the outbreak turned into a world pandemic.

For instance, in accordance to official figures, steel output in China is down by 90%, while automotive income in Asia are down by 95%!

These are alarming figures which are expected to have spectacular chain reactions to similar industries.

Even extra vulnerable is the travel market including anything at all from motels, airways, car rental providers and so forth.

In regard to the authentic estate sector, the destructive effect is incorporated into very important factors this sort of as the uncertainty of traders which interprets to minimized true estate transactions. When a economic downturn is on the horizon, investors generally are inclined to be extra sceptical and fewer ready to soar into agreements.

This will end result in a major slowdown of the marketplace.

On the vibrant aspect, the decreased curiosity rates favour the authentic estate current market as it makes financing a lot more cost-effective.

Cyprus is anticipated to be appreciably afflicted, now that it has formally recorded coronavirus circumstances.

The genuine estate sector in Cyprus is predominantly supported by foreign expense and need, a first rate proportion of which will come from the Chinese industry.

This will induce even additional devastating consequences on the ‘Cyprus Naturalization Plan’ which because the implementation of stricter criteria in May possibly 2019, it has been on a continuous downtrend. Increase to that the enormous volume of new offer that has possibly just entered or is envisioned to enter the nearby current market in the coming months as effectively as the 1000’s of properties that the banks have been repossessed and need to have to dispose of.

Let us not exclude the hundreds of houses that are allotted to the brief-term rental market place, this sort of as Airbnb, a market which is expected to suffer from a major range of cancellations if the outbreak carries on.

All these aspects, blended with the reality that the Cyprus financial system is strongly supported by tourism, an sector which is expected to experience the most significant losses, represent sturdy elements for a new recession, which is now far more possible than ever, even with the point that we are at this point at ‘uncharted territories’ about the virus.

The writer is from Property Research & Valuations Dept at Danos, an alliance member of BNP Paribas Real Estate