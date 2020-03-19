COVID19: Travel agents check with holidaymakers to wait for refunds

Cyprus travel brokers are inquiring purchasers who have cancelled holiday offers owing to vacation limits all over the world to stem the distribute of novel coronavirus, to be tolerance and understanding.

As airways terminate flights owing to lockdown of airports across the world, the Affiliation of Cyprus Journey Agents has asked purchasers seeking hard cash refunds, to give them time as they will have to negotiate with tour operators.

In a statement issued on Thursday, ACTA reassured the public that they are working on resolving troubles raised with cancellations, either by rescheduling holiday break packages, offering low cost vouchers or refunding revenue which will acquire time.

ACTA also reported that it is executing its best in trying to repatriate Cypriot citizens stranded abroad, with out any acquire for tour operators.

“It is vital to keep social cohesion by shielding work opportunities and staying quiet. We are assured that the measures taken by the govt will shortly bear fruit and we will quickly be able to return to our each day life,” the statement claimed.

In preceding comments to the Financial Mirror, Vassilis Stamataris, Chairman of ACTA, mentioned Cyprus travel brokers will want the assist of the condition if they are to survive.

“On prime of a reduction in air services globally, there have been convention cancellations, and cancelled offer holiday seasons.”

He mentioned Cyprus tour operators are responsible for 70% of incoming tourism and 100% for outgoing.

Losses are at the moment jogging previously mentioned €30 mln from the collapsed revenue.

Stamataris explained several of ACTA’s 200 or so users ended up attempting to figure out methods to remain afloat with 1 of the measures becoming “lay-offs”.

“Unfortunately, it seems that various travel agencies will halt operating, which will be a major blow for Cyprus tourism.”

Cyprus will implement a flight ban from March 21.