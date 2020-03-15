COVID19: Two British navy personnel on Cyprus test beneficial

Two customers of British Forces Cyprus stationed on the island have contracted coronavirus right after returning from the British isles, military authorities explained Sunday.

These are the to start with instances reported by the British Bases on Cyprus are separate from the figures announced by the Cypriot Health and fitness Ministry.

Added alongside one another with the Republic and Turkish-held north the amount of circumstances on divided Cyprus is now above 40.

“We can ensure that two associates of the British Forces Cyprus community have examined favourable for COVID-19,” mentioned a British Bases statement.

It claimed they are members of the British isles Armed Forces permanently centered at RAF Akrotiri.

“They flew again from the British isles on March 13 into Paphos Airport and having produced signs, they self-isolated and have been examined for Coronavirus,” the assertion said.

“The male and feminine are now exhibiting mild signs and symptoms and continue being in self-isolation at RAF Akrotiri,” it additional.

The BFC Joint Solutions Health and fitness Device has activated its call tracing program.

“All passengers arriving at RAF Akrotiri undergo a screening system and proper motion is taken as essential. We want to reassure all people that we have a strong strategy to secure our folks,” BFC claimed.

Each individual British countrywide arriving from the United kingdom into the Bases on Cyprus will self-isolate at residence for 14 days from arrival.

The British army said, “no further data is accessible for release and we will not be answering any even further questions”.