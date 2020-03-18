COVID19: Vast majority of 20 instances in north are Germans

Turkish Cypriot authorities on Tuesday claimed yet another 13 instances of COVID-19 in the north of Cyprus bringing the total quantity of infected folks there to 20.

The new instances issue German nationals who experienced been in quarantine at a resort in Famagusta soon after a member of their tour group from Germany experienced examined optimistic for the virus.

This is the third vacationer to check favourable soon after a 65-12 months-outdated German woman – the initially circumstance – was taken ill with COVID-19 on March 10, adopted the future working day by her elderly partner.

In accordance to Turkish Cypriot media, the German vacationers who examined optimistic have been originally examined detrimental but after producing signs and symptoms, they had been identified to have COVID-19.

The tourists were on vacation in Famagusta with a team of 39 fellow German travellers who arrived in the north by means of the Tymbou airport (Ercan).

At the moment, there is no group transmission among the Turkish Cypriots, 19 scenarios contain travelers from Germany and a Turkish Cypriot who had returned from the United kingdom.

Divided Cyprus now has a total of 69 COVID-19 instances right after the Republic declared 49 circumstances on Monday considering the fact that the outbreak on March 9.

Turkish Cypriot authorities have declared that all incoming travellers to the north will be taken to a central quarantine facility. The evaluate will be powerful as of midnight Wednesday.

Authorities in the occupied north have presently imposed a ban on travellers coming from 72 countries.

They have also closed the doors to Turkish citizens who are not residing completely in the north.

Turkish Cypriots have been urged to stay household, whilst coffeeshops, dining establishments, night clubs and other entertainment enterprises have been shut down by decree.

The ruling coalition in the north has mentioned that it does not rule out imposing a curfew in the coming times to stem the spread of COVID-19.