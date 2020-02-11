Cowboy Cerrone publishes the full address on Instagram and invites Troll, who questioned his ad against McGregor to meet him for a fight

Since losing to Conor McGregor in 40 seconds, Donald Cerrone’s reputation appears to have suffered a major blow.

Cowboy has long been one of the most respected fighters in the industry, holding records in UFC battles, successes, and victories.

Getty Images

Conor McGregor defeated Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds

He is loved because he wages a fight at all times. After his quick loss to McGregor in January, some fans questioned the 36-year-old.

Cerrone was accused of diving for a payday and entering the fight because he knew he would lose what he disagreed about.

Now he’s gone a step further to silence social media trolls.

A troll posted a picture of himself with a few snow scooters on Instagram and wrote in response to it: “Maybe it is time for you to start a new career … like driving snow scooters … because it is clear that fighting is not for you. “

This led to more trouble and an offer to fight him, and Cerrone went so far as to reveal his home address to his 2.1 million followers.

“Tell you what, I live at 6 Kalma Lane, Edgewood, NN 87015. Come down to the ranch and try your luck with someone who’s a shitty fight?

Donald Cerrone sent his full address to a troll – he literally doesn’t care!

“I’ll leave the gate open for you.” But you’re a scared little idiot who speaks s *** in IG. So show up, let’s see what kind of man you are. “

talkSPORT suspects that the troll will not accept his invitation.

Cerrone will only be able to prove doubt in the summer after receiving a six-month medical ban after the crushing defeat against McGregor.

He suffered a broken bone in orbit and a broken nose.