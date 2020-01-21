‘Cowboy’ Cerrone’s eye after Conor McGregor’s knockout win at UFC 246 in just 40 seconds

Conor McGregor reminded everyone exactly what he was capable of at UFC 246 on Saturday night.

The Irishman lost no time in his first fight since October 2018 when he tried to take Donald Cerrone’s head off for the first few seconds.

The “cowboy” nose was broken by McGregor

Although “Cowboy” managed to clinch McGregor, this was the beginning of his demise.

Repeated shoulder shots from “Notorious” seemed to break his opponent’s nose within five seconds of the start of the fight.

From then on, Cerrone was in a world of trouble and clearly disoriented. McGregor followed with a high kick and from then on it was elementary.

The American said he was surprised in the octagon

Cerrone, who was later taken to the hospital, offered no excuses and admitted during his post-fight interview that McGregor’s strikes had caught him off guard.

“He immediately caught my elbows and distorted me. Then he kicked me in the head, ”he said afterwards.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. He totally surprised me. He hurt my nose, it started to bleed, then he stepped back and kicked me on the head.”

UFC President Dana White later confirmed that he would talk to the 36-year-old “cowboy” about his future.

“He’s like the lighter version of Chuck Liddell. That does the kid. It’s what he does, it’s who he is.

“The not so fun part of the job is when you have to have these kinds of conversations and ask him what he wants to do. I want him to take a break. “

McGregor earned $ 3 million for this base-level excursion and Cerrone reportedly took home $ 200,000, but the Irishman believes that he will eventually earn around $ 80 million for this fight, overall.

Now, 2020, it seems to be a huge year for McGregor, with battles against Masvidal and Khabib in the pipeline, and now that his aura has been restored, he will have plenty of options.

Hollywood actors like Jeremy Renner, pictured, Matthew McConaughey and Tom Brady watched the main event in Las Vegas.