Cowboys area franchise tag on QB Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is not heading any where.

The Cowboys have placed the special franchise tag on Prescott, numerous individuals familiar with the situation instructed Usa Now Sporting activities, preserving their 2016 fourth-round selection off the totally free-agent sector. The persons spoke on condition of anonymity simply because they were being not licensed to disclose the team’s ideas.

The transfer confirms the corporation party line in latest weeks and months.

“Absolutely not” would the workforce allow the 26-year-aged wander, executive vice president Stephen Jones claimed last thirty day period at the NFL scouting mix. Included operator Jerry Jones, in Indianapolis: “I am not, in any way, going to not have his rights, for 1 moment.”

Monday the Cowboys ensured that.

The tag ensures Prescott a 2020 income equivalent to at minimum the normal of the leading five quarterback salaries in the league. That selection is expected to hover around $33 million, in accordance to NFL Network. The Cowboys could have put a non-exclusive franchise tag on Prescott for $27 million but evidently weren’t willing to possibility Prescott negotiating with other groups.

Prescott reported in late January that receiving tagged would not improve his target.

“Hopefully it sends the similar information that this calendar year sent,” Prescott instructed Usa Today Sporting activities. “But obviously, I want to acquire. I’m any individual that I’ve gambled on myself my total everyday living. Which is kind of what it is. I’ve been doubted and instructed persons they’re completely wrong.

“When you’re playing out a problem, when you’re enjoying out a deal, there is no unique mindset than that.”

