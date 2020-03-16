Cowboys place tag on Prescott, clock ticks on deal with Cooper

The Dallas Cowboys have put their exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott, securing the legal rights to their star quarterback for an estimated $31.5 million while the sides continue functioning on a very long-time period offer.

The Cowboys announced the conclusion on their website about an hour right before the deadline for teams to designate the franchise tag.

By using the tag on Prescott, the Cowboys will do the job to get a offer with Amari Cooper ahead of the receiver turns into an unrestricted absolutely free agent when the new league yr commences, at present set for Wednesday.

The Cowboys and Prescott have been doing work on a deal for about a year. The two-time Pro Bowler was 1 of the best bargains in the NFL last period with a base salary of two million as a fourth-round select in 2016.

Prescott was the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year when he led the Cowboys on a franchise-document 11-sport winning streak that vaulted them to the top seed in the NFC ahead of losing to Environmentally friendly Bay in the divisional round.

Dallas produced the playoffs once more in 2018 in advance of falling small of substantial anticipations by lacking the article-time previous yr. The Cowboys didn’t renew mentor Jason Garrett’s contract after a disappointing period and employed Mike McCarthy.

With the NFL’s off-season most likely to be postponed by the coronavirus pandemic, the Cowboys could have extra possibility to get a lengthy-time period deal with Prescott before he misses worthwhile time working with a typically new coaching personnel.

Prescott has the alternative of signing the franchise tender and guaranteeing his huge spend improve, but is most likely not to indicator it to assist his leverage in negotiations.

When he was drafted, Prescott was the 3rd-group quarterback behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. But pre-year accidents to both created Prescott the starter, and Romo under no circumstances got his occupation back again.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has mentioned consistently he considers Prescott his franchise quarterback, and it is just a make any difference of time before a deal gets concluded.

Dallas traded a initial-round choose to Oakland for Cooper throughout the 2018 season. Cooper completed that 12 months solid and was solid in the very first half of 2019 prior to tailing off as the season progressed.

