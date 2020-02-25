[cowboys-set-on-retaining-prescott,-but-talks-ready-on-cba]



Dec 29, 2019 Arlington, Texas, Usa Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) rolls out in the first quarter in opposition to the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium. Required Credit: Tim Heitman-United states of america Currently Sporting activities

February 25, 2020

The Dallas Cowboys are established on retaining pending cost-free agent quarterback Dak Prescott, but the sides have not negotiated considering that September and still won’t for at the very least a handful of more days.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters at the NFL Scouting Merge in Indianapolis on Monday that there is “absolutely not” a state of affairs in which the Cowboys would move on from Prescott in 2020.

“I mean, Dak’s our quarterback,” Jones mentioned. “He’s our quarterback for the foreseeable future, and we have almost nothing but the biggest regard for him. He’s a competitor. He’s gained a large amount of football game titles for us.”

Nevertheless, Jones also claimed the sides have not mentioned deal particulars given that currently being not able to full a very long-term extension in September.

“It just form of stopped. We variety of remaining it wherever it was,” he said. “I would not say there was anything acrimonious. They felt they have been completed where by they ended up. We felt like we have been form of exactly where we had been, and we under no circumstances genuinely acquired heading once again.”

Negotiations with Prescott — and with other pending no cost agents this sort of as broad receiver Amari Cooper — will not start off until finally clarity emerges on collective bargaining talks, Jones stated.

If a new CBA is authorized by the players this 7 days, several variations would choose put in 2020, beginning when the new league yr and cost-free agency officially open up on March 18. If a new CBA is not accredited, 2020 would just take on diverse policies as the last 12 months of the preceding CBA, like every single workforce remaining capable to use both equally the franchise tag and transition tag. A final decision about the CBA is expected in just the upcoming couple of times.

“We are seriously wanting to see the place the CBA is,” Jones claimed. “The way I look at these contracts, the two we are speaking about (Prescott and Cooper), when items get momentum, they can come about in 24 several hours.”

Jones mentioned the crew hopes to achieve a offer with Prescott with out employing the franchise tag, but absent a offer, the tag would be used ahead of the March 12 deadline.

He sidestepped queries about regardless of whether the Cowboys would use the exclusive franchise tag — which comes with a $33 million salary and bars any negotiations with other teams — or the non-exceptional tag. The latter carries a $27 million salary and permits a further staff to indication Prescott to an supply sheet, with the Cowboys either choosing to match the provide or get two initially-round picks.

Prescott, 26, posted occupation highs with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes final season.

–Field Stage Media