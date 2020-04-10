Cox donates virtually 300 lbs of crawfish to healthcare employees at COVID-19 screening middle

BATON ROUGE- The coronavirus testing center at Baton Rouge Common in Mid City was open Thursday so that workers could have off for Excellent Friday.

Cox cable sent a special shock to the health care staff while they skipped out on the food that many quarantined Louisianians are experiencing at residence crawfish.

Nurses are overwhelmed and grateful for that southern hospitality.

“It is really basically heartwarming to the nursing staff members and to the personnel below to experience like anyone in the neighborhood cares, so thank you. We really respect it,” Main nursing officer at Mid Town, Joni Lemoine stated.

Practising social distancing, Cox staff stayed in their vehicles while nurses unloaded the merchandise.

“We really should not be acquiring crawfish boils, so we wanted to provide the crawfish boul to the COVID-19 staff,” Cox’s community affairs spokesperson, David D’Aquin said.

Clinic employees been given approximately 300 pounds of crawfish, all many thanks to Cox Communications and Tony’s Seafood.

D’Aquin stated these healthcare pros are carrying out perform that he would never be ready to do, and for that, he needed to exhibit his gratitude.

“The major concept is just thank you. Thank you so substantially for everything you are accomplishing to keep our group harmless and nutritious. Your bravery is so appreciated,” D’Aquin reported.

Cox is also preserving its customers in thoughts by presenting free of charge world-wide-web for 60 times to people with reduced incomes.