Coyle’s holdings on full view Saturday

Charlie Coyle scored twice on Saturday in the Bruins victory over the Coyotes, but his impact was much greater.

A good example was a shift in the second period in which the Bruins played at their most dominant.

With a power play approaching and playing on a 6-in-5, Coyle held the puck in what was almost a 30-second possession in one of the more powerful possession states that can exist in the NHL. Coyle has done something like this before; it was just another representation of how well he played.

“He really runs that line,” said Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy. “Tonight I thought he was exceptional with the puck. Now, with Kuraly on the left, it is a little different in taste than perhaps a Danton Heinen. (Anders Bjork) has also added some speed on the right, so you have some guys who can really hunt pucks. So he holds on to it as much as possible, places it in a place where the boys can find it for him, but he also knows that they are younger boys, so drive the line. I like that Charlie does that. “

Coyle’s leadership has helped grow Bjork’s game and there has also been chemistry with Kuraly during the past few games after being a member of the internal competition approach to B.

Since he returned, he has been thriving, and part of it has been playing with Coyle,

The Bruins have tried to find the right balance in their line-up and that has sometimes put Coyle out of position on the right wing while looking for a solution, but it seems that they have finally arranged him in the role they want forever. to be.

“I hope this is his answer that he wants to be the leader of that line,” Cassidy said. “Usually they are centers, but in this case that’s what we asked for, because they were mostly young boys. Jake (DeBrusk) was probably the most experienced man he played with there for a while, but it’s usually a Kuraly who comes up or (Karson) Kuhlman a bit, Bjork for a long time So I love his game that way when he plays, he is really hard to play against, and I think he knows it, so it’s just a matter to get it out of him every night and see where it leads. “

Still looking for Moore

John Moore dressed for the first time since January 19 with Brandon Carlo from the line-up and his role became more extensive than expected after Jeremy Lauzon was thrown out of the game.

Before the game, Cassidy expressed a desire for more consistency in Moore’s game, but he played solidly when they needed him on Saturday.

He also left the game at the end with a clear injury, which means that a call-up may be needed for Sunday’s game.

“I don’t know if he has blocked a shot or if there is a sting or something wrong,” Cassidy said. “I then saw him walking around; he seems fine, but that is a bit of a concern, depending on what happens with Lauzon. We expect Carlo to meet us tonight in Detroit, so we will have a healthy body there, assuming that travel is on time. “

Chara honored

Zdeno Chara reached 1,000 games with the Bruins and 1500 career games earlier this season, and was honored for it on Saturday.

“Everyone did a great job of making it as beautiful as it was. I was very happy that my family could be there, because those are clearly – especially my wife, so many sacrifices over the course of my career – and I couldn’t be happier having them there with me, “he said.” To be recognized – I am back there, but I represent so many other people who have helped me on my way – without their help and support and love I could not have played that long, I really appreciated it, the boys did a great job. So grateful and grateful for that ceremony. “