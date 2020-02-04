Coyote rescued from Biscayne Bay, Florida, but faces euthanasia

MIAMI, Florida – Firefighters rescued a coyote found swimming in Biscayne Bay near Port Miami, Florida, but authorities say the animal should be euthanized.

A view from WPLG-TV showed several members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue trying to rescue the wild animal Tuesday morning off Watson Island.

“Once he started swimming, we knew we had to get in and out of there because he was 1 year old, he was going to drown, or 2, something, a boat can knocked it over, “said firefighter Javier Perez.

Firefighters spent several minutes trying to hang the coyote along the dike, but he swam.

Firefighters attempted to reach the coyote when it was trapped between a buoy and the dike.

Perez believes the coyote was hunting for prey when it fell from the seawall around 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

“It is not uncommon to see coyotes here in the Port of Miami,” he said.

The firefighters tried to use a rope, but the coyote threw it away.

Once in open water, the coyote then tried to bite its sticks.

It was at this point that the crew of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue boat grabbed the coyote with a lasso and pulled it onto the boat.

Lt. Manny Pomares of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told Local 10 reporter Madeleine Wright that the coyote would be transported to a rehabilitation center in Homestead.

“His injuries are just scratching him on the dike, just barnacles,” said firefighter Robert Bencomo.

Officer Ronald Washington, along with the FWC, said the coyote will be euthanized because it is not a native Florida species, so they cannot release it into the wild. He said they would do it as humanly as possible to minimize the suffering.

