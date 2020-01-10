Coyote saw ‘running behind a jogger’ near Shedd Aquarium

Loading...

Officials investigated a reported coyote sighting Friday near Shedd Aquarium.

Officers responded around 7 p.m. to the 1200 block from South Lake Shore Drive after a possible coyote was seen ‘behind a jogger’ in the area, the Chicago police said.

Jennifer Schlueter, spokeswoman for Animal Care and Control in Chicago, said officials were confirming the observation.

A coyote was captured on Thursday evening when officials responded to reports about the animals roaming the city.

It was all triggered by two separate coyote incidents – the boy bitten near the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum on Wednesday afternoon and a few hours later, a man told the police that a coyote bit him on the buttocks.

The boy was bitten several times at 4 p.m. He was on a footpath just north of the entrance to the nature museum when he ran up a few steps for his caretaker and came face to face with the coyote who attacked.