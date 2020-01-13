Coyote sighting in the port of Belmont appears to be a statue

Loading...

Chicago’s coyote craze had a boy-howling-wolf moment on the weekend, but instead of an imaginary wolf, it was a statue of a coyote in Belmont Harbor in Lake View.

A concerned citizen saw what he thought was a coyote standing in Dock T around 11 am Sunday.

He then called the Chicago police, hoping they could send Animal Control.

Chicago residents went looking for coyotes in the city last week after two incidents; a boy was bitten by a coyote several times at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum in Lincoln Park, and a man reported to the police that he was bitten by a coyote in the Gold Coast.

The reported sighting of Sunday then brought a CPD van and four squadron cars to the scene. The caller had already flagged a freelance photojournalist who was working with a classmate on a student project.

With binoculars in hand – and the help of the photographer’s zoom lens – the officers decided that they were not dealing with a bona fide coyote, but with a statue, which is usually used to scare birds away.

The officers exclaimed Animal Control and laughed well as they left the scene that had attracted a few spectators from the nearby Lakefront Trail.

A Chicago police officer investigates a reported coyote sighting in Belmont Harbor. It turned out to be a statue of a coyote from Dock T.Colin Boyle / For the Sun-Times