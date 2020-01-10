Coyotes in our “City in a Garden”: Sun Times editorial

Loading...

Most Chicagoans would not be surprised to see a large opossum strolling up the stairs to their back deck on the second floor, as happened to us on a summer evening not long ago.

All sorts of wildlife are often seen in Chicago.

That includes coyotes traveling through Lincoln Park, as we were reminded last week by the rescue of coyote from Lake Michigan and an attack on a child by another coyote.

We live in a city that is famous, as the motto says, an “Urbs in Horto” – a city in a garden. Chicago has around 3800 hectares of natural areas. That comes with opossums, squirrels, rabbits, foxes and – for better or worse – coyotes.

An estimated 2,000 to 4,000 coyotes live in Cook County, and they are notoriously shy creatures that rarely attack people. The attack on the 6-year-old boy, who was bitten in the head, as well as a reported attack on the same day on a man walking on a sidewalk, were the first in Chicago in decades.

As Kelley Gandurski, head of Chicago Animal Care and Control, said: the animal did not behave like a coyote if it was brutal enough to attack a child.

As a rule, wildlife in Chicago has far more reason to fear us than we should fear them, although we know that this is no consolation at all for the little boy – or adult man – who have been attacked this week.

If you come across a coyote, the experts say, don’t turn your back or run away. Keep your arms wide open and make yourself look big. Throw something to scare it. And of course never try to feed it.

