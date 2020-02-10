CPAC President Says He “Fears” Romney “Physical Security” at Conservative Conference

Conservative Political Action Committee Chair Matt Schlapp made a disturbing prediction on Sunday of the potential consequences that Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) would face other Conservatives for voting to condemn and remove President Donald Trump.

Schlapp told “Full Court Press” host Greta Van Susteren that Romney, whom Schlapp had previously dismissed at CPAC for voting for witnesses in Trump’s recall trial, would not be accredited as a conservative he was invited to the conference in the future.

“I suppose if he wants to come as a non-conservative and discuss an issue with us, maybe in the future we will get him to come,” said Schlapp.

“This year, I would be really afraid for his physical security, people are so angry with him,” he added.

Romney indeed faced a backlash during his vote last week, particularly from Trump himself, who repeatedly raked the Republican senator on coals in his public speeches and via Twitter.

