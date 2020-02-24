The 2020 Conservative Political Action Meeting (CPAC) in Nationwide Harbor, Maryland, this thirty day period will characteristic not one, not two, but 6 different discussion panels on “the coup” from President Donald Trump.

According to the formal agenda, on the morning of Thursday the 27th of February, CPAC will host “The Coup on The Republic: A Prelude,” with John Batchelor, adopted by “The Coup: The Working day Immediately after Tomorrow” with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC), and American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp.

A several hrs later, another panel will choose position: “The Coup: Rosenstein & Comey- The Empire Strikes Again,” with Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), National Assessment columnist Andy McCarthy, and Fox News contributor Sara Carter.

20 minutes soon after that panel starts, the fourth “coup” panel is scheduled to begin, titled, “The Coup: Impeachment–Hyped Slimes and Nancy’s Schemer,” and that includes Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX), the Washington Times‘ Charlie Hurt, and Everyday Caller editor Vince Coglianese.

On Friday the 28th of February at one: 05 PM, “The Coup: SpyGate” with Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) and conservative commentator Dan Bongino will choose put, with the sixth and last CPAC coup panel (“The Coup: A Witch Hunt Starts — Hillary’s Ukrainian Insurance plan Policy”) to start just just after nine AM on Saturday, February 29th with Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), radio host Chris Plante, and Breitbart News’ Washington Political Editor Matt Boyle.

Supporters of President Trump have routinely characterized the impeachment attempt towards the president as a “coup.”

“As I discover much more and much more each individual day, I am coming to the summary that what is having area is not an impeachment, it is a COUP,” declared Trump in Oct.