CPAC was positive for coronavirus

The American Conservative Union (ACU) announced on Saturday night that a attendant at last month’s Conservative Political Conference (CPAC) had tested positive for coronavirus earlier that day.

The individual in question had been exposed to coronavirus before the conference, the ACU said and did not interact with President Donald Trump or Vice President Mike Pence “and never attended events in the main room.”

The announcement was celebrated by social media trolls, who delighted at the idea that those who support the president may have been ill since the administration has defended his approach to managing coronavirus.

Important Health Notification for CPAC 2020 Participants and Attendees. pic.twitter.com/NtahNO8st3

– ACU (@ACUConservative) March 7, 2020

This prompted a New York Times reporter to warn Twitter trolls not to “become what you hate”:

Dear People Who Hold a Illness Here: CPAC is in one of the most conventional places in the DC area. Many people work and attend events which include children, seniors, journalists, waitresses, concierge equipment. Please do not become what you hate.

– Elizabeth Williamson (@NYTLiz) March 7, 2020

The White House responded to a statement stating “Every precaution is being taken”:

White House @PressSec at @RealClearNews: “The White House is aware of a positive coronavirus test after attending a CPAC conference nearly two weeks ago.” pic.twitter.com/KGgVU4LP2P

– Philip Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 8, 2020

Separately, the District of Columbia confirmed its first case of coronavirus. Politico reported that the individual in question was not the same as the person who attended the CPAC, which is being quarantined in New Jersey.

