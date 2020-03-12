CPD Cmdr. Paul Bauer’s alleged assassin does not acquire stand

Testimony in the demo of the gentleman accused of murdering Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer ended Thursday without the alleged killer taking the witness stand despite his defense legal professional stating he would.

In openings statements very last week, Shomari Legghette’s law firm, Scott Kamin, explained his shopper would describe the struggle he had with 53-calendar year-aged Bauer in a downtown stairwell right before the lethal shooting in February 2018.

Kamin stated that Legghette experienced no idea that Bauer was a law enforcement officer as the commander chased him in the Loop and grabbed him by the jacket outside the Thompson Center. The two adult males tumbled down a nearby stairwell, and Bauer put Legghette in a “chokehold,” prompting Legghette to attract a gun and fireplace at the officer, Kamin said.

Legghette’s account would be critical to setting up a circumstance for self-protection, but the defense rested right after calling only one witness, Marcus Perkins, a longtime close friend of the four-time felon. Kamin also entered into evidence a McDonald’s receipt from the lunch Legghette shared with a feminine acquaintance minutes just before Bauer was shot.

Chicago Law enforcement Cmdr. Paul BauerProvided

Perkins said he experienced been friends with Legghette considering the fact that they were in their early 20s. When they would hang out, Perkins frequently observed his friend was donning a bullet-evidence vest and carrying a pistol. Legghette was sporting a similar vest when he was arrested for Bauer’s murder. Legghette usually wore physique armor and carried a gun since of the potential risks of his function as a drug vendor, Kamin stated to Prepare dinner County jurors previously.

On cross-evaluation, Assistant State’s Attorney John Maher asked Perkins if he was aware of Legghette’s accomplishment as a superior school basketball participant, and whether Legghette experienced other buddies, like Perkins, who were being thriving in faculty and reputable companies.

“You have friends in prevalent . . . They are successful contributors to culture?” Maher requested.

“I feel so,” Perkins replied.

“Do any of them have on overall body armor when you go out with them socially?” Maher requested.

Perkins said they did not, and that he and other friends experienced tried to obtain jobs for Legghette around the a long time.

“But they did not adhere, huh?” Maher asked.

“Nope, regretably,” Perkins said. “It’s sad.”

Though he did not testify Thursday, Legghette gave Chicago Magazine an job interview soon soon after his arrest. He afterwards wrote a letter to ABC-7, claimed Bauer was killed by “friendly fire” from fellow law enforcement officers.

Legghette, 46, faces a possible lifetime sentence if convicted. Closing arguments predicted to get started Friday early morning.