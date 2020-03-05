cpd-honors-officer-who-treated-fifteen-calendar-year-previous-boy-stabbed-in-the-vicinity-of-north/clybourn-crimson-line-station

A Chicago police officer was regarded Wednesday for his speedy pondering that saved the existence of a 15-calendar year-previous boy who was stabbed several situations past thirty day period exterior a North Side Crimson Line Station.

Officer Israel Martinez, of the Chicago Law enforcement Department’s In the vicinity of North District, was on patrol just in advance of 1 a.m. Feb. 24 when he responded to a get in touch with of a person stabbed in the 1600 block of North Bissell Road, law enforcement stated throughout a information convention Wednesday celebrating Martinez’s steps.

“Upon arrival to the scene, we noticed the individual had been stabbed several situations across the entire body, predominantly in the chest,” Martinez mentioned.

The teenage boy had been going for walks with a good friend when two males got out of a silver Dodge Charger and chased them, law enforcement said. The boy was stabbed in the chest, arm and leg and then ran to the North/Clybourn CTA Pink Line station, where by Martinez observed him.

Law enforcement look into at the North/Clybourn CTA Red Line station Feb. 24, 2020, after a teenage boy stabbed in the 1600 block of North Bissell Avenue ran to the station to get assistance. Carly Behm/Sunlight-Periods

Martinez, a tactical officer who also has military experience, right away employed his initially-assist education to treatment for the boy until paramedics arrived to choose around procedure, he claimed.

“I used a upper body seal and conducted a sweep of the physique to make positive nowhere else was bleeding,” Martinez stated. “I maintained open up get hold of with him till EMS arrived on scene to render assist.”

Paramedics then arrived and took the boy in essential ailment to Lurie Children’s Hospital, police reported.

“Last thirty day period, Officer Martinez went higher than and over and above when he correctly applied his Chicago Police Office instruction to aid a juvenile,” said Around North District Commander Jill Stevens. “He’s a challenging-functioning, focused officer who engages positively with the local community.”

A few folks had been questioned by police in link to the incident but later produced devoid of rates, police said. No one has been charged in connection to the stabbing.