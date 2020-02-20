[CPD investigating suspicious demise as murder]

(Columbia) Columbia Law enforcement Division officers are investigating a murder that took location yesterday afternoon.

Authorities say they responded to the InTown Suites on Wide River Highway at approximately 1 p.m. to discover the system of 34-calendar year-old Melissa F. Keith inside 1 of the rooms.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says she died from troubles of blood loss thanks to sharp instrument wounds.

Any person with details is asked to simply call CRIMESTOPPERS at 888-Criminal offense-SC.