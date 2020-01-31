CPD officer takes on lost dog found during service

It was a cold and rainy night when the Chicago police, George Davros, saw a shivering bundle on the side of the road while patrolling the south side.

“… I thought,” What is that little puppy doing there? “, Said Davros, recalling the evening of January 6 when he met his 5-year-old Miniature Pinscherix.

“And then I looked at it … that’s not a little puppy, it’s a real dog.”

Davros stopped and could convince the dog with some lunch meat in his patrol car. After asking a few passers-by if she was from someone, Davros brought his new friend back to the Gresham District police station to have her microchip scanned in an attempt to find her owners.

“I think she’s such a nice little dog, someone has to find her,” Davros said Friday as he walked out of his new pet at Wolf Lake Park along the Indiana-Illinois border.

Davros and the dog joined the police station that night as he tidied her, gave her food, and played with her. But despite being love at first sight, Davros has handed her over to Animal Care and Control of the city to be processed and hopefully reunited with her owners.

But the search was empty and the dog was transferred to PAWS Chicago. There PAWS employees named the dog Jem and prepared her for adoption.

Photo of Eva, then called JEM by PAWS employees, before she was adopted. PAWS Chicago

“[Davros] really wanted her to find her family if she was on the road and lost,” said Sara Rehfeld, director of strategic programs and adoption services at PAWS. “Frankly … the other officers saw a connection between him and Jem.”

So it was no surprise when Davros and his family came to the PAWS adoption center to pick up their new addition. They also gave her a new name: Eva.

“You could see that he [Davros] was in love from that moment on,” Rehfeld said.

Eva settled in her owner’s jacket to stay warm during a walk in Wolf Lake Park on the Illinois-Indiana border. Marin Scott / Sun Times

On Friday, Davros and Eva slept through the park by their house, bundled for the winter, wearing a thick coat and a pink coat for her.

“She’s pretty cool,” said Davros as Eva nestled in his arms.