[CPD officers hurt in crash in the Loop]

Two Chicago police officers were being hurt in a car crash Wednesday in the Loop.

Just soon after midnight officers in a marked squad auto were being headed to a simply call at the intersection of Roosevelt Road and Point out Road, when they crashed into a 2015 Lincoln Navigator in the 300 block of South Condition Street, Chicago police claimed.

A few persons in the Navigator refused treatment at the scene, police mentioned.

Two male officers were being taken to the medical center in good problem with non-life threatening accidents, police mentioned.

No citations have been issued, police explained.