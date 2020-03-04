[CPD updates Bailey St. capturing incident]

CPD Crime Scene Graphic Courtesy Columbia Police Twitter

(CPD) – Columbia Police are investigating a taking pictures incident that remaining a 3-yr-old boy critically wounded yesterday

Authorities say the incident took position at roughly five p.m. at The Colony Flats on Bailey Avenue.

Investigators with the Unique Victims Device consider that the boy was equipped attain accessibility to a gun and discharged it.

Officers have recovered the gun and are working to identify its origin and how it arrived to be in the residence unsecured.

Officials say the kid has undergone surgical treatment, but continues to be in significant problem.

Authorities say the 22-year-previous mother and kid were the only people today inside the home at the time of the shooting.

There is no evidence that a third bash was involved in the incident.

Columbia Police continue on to investigate the incident.

Retain it in this article on ABC Columbia for far more updates.