CPS cafeterias will soon serve food from renowned chefs

It is not every day that students of the Chicago Public Schools find an appetizer from a renowned chef in their cafeteria.

But on Tuesday, chef Josephine “Mother” Wade, from Chatham’s iconic Southern Cooking restaurant, will serve her famous chicken stew at Deneen Elementary in Greater Grand Crossing with CPS CEO Janice Jackson by her side.

Tuesday’s event marks the launch of the brand new CPS Chicago Chef Council – a panel of celebrated chefs who will contribute their culinary passion and creativity to the development of daily breakfasts, lunches and after-school meals served by CPS Nutrition Support Services while they promote the CPS Farm to School program and involve students and staff through demonstration events, sampling in the café and recipe cards for the home.

In addition to Wade, the 12-member council includes stars such as Beverly Kim, a winner of the James Beard Award 2019 and co-owner of the Parachute restaurant with the Michelin star; and Bill Kim, the James Beard-nominated cookbook author of the former BellyQ of the West Loop.

“It’s great that the chef community comes together in this great food city to give ideas on how CPS can improve quality and health and add more exciting flavor profiles to the school menu based on our diversity and experiences with being creative with a limited budget, ”said Beverly Kim, who won the James Beard Award for Best Chef: Great Lakes with husband Johnny Clark.

“My recipe is so simple, because I understand children,” Beverly Kim said about her CPS contribution, a pulogi beef dish with brown rice, fresh kimchi and miso soup.

“Their pallets are still developing, so I just made use of my experience with what my own children like. The whole idea is to give them something that you would find in a school cafeteria in Seoul, Korea. Food is a language. And it is good to give children that attention at a young age and to expand their knowledge into pizza and hamburgers. “

Wade, 77 and Jackson, will also honor Black History Month when announcing the new initiative.

Wade’s restaurant – opened as Captain’s Hard Times in 1986 – has been a fixture in Chicago’s black community for more than three decades, the walls of its East 79th Street eatery are filled with photos of heads of state, politicians, and celebrities soul food restaurant has been a must-visit. The deceased Aretha Franklin has never missed to come by for the gumbo.

“I am excited about the counsel because our children are going to school with wrong diets, some working single parents and fleeing food,” said Wade, who was honored by the city with a street sign at 79th & Vernon in 2017.

“Now, when I was a girl, my mother and grandmother made sure that we had a healthy balanced breakfast and then had light food for lunch in our lunch boxes. If children are not given proper nutrition, this will change their behavior and they cannot remain focused, “said Wade, who opened her first satellite to Congressmen at McCormick Place last June.

“We need someone to save our African-American food culture, because when you go back in history, we mainly ate native food from the garden, lots of vegetables, and our generation lived longer,” Wade continued.

“I hear all the time,” Josephine, I am on a diet. “That doesn’t mean you still can’t eat in my restaurant. I know how to cook. I don’t cook with fat in my meat to hide your blood vessels. My macaroni doesn’t contain many dairy products. We use 2% milk and chicken broth , so it doesn’t have much cholesterol. I think the kids will love my stew. ”

Chef Clifford Rome (L) of Rome’s Joy Companies in Bronzeville and Chef Mario Santiago of May St. Café in Pilsen are among the 12 celebrated chefs of the new Chicago Chef Council of the Chicago Public Schools who will develop recipes and create menus to feed CPS students. photo provided

Others on the board include Chef Clifford Rome of the Joy Companies of Rome in Bronzeville; Chef Mario Santiago, from May St. Café in Pilsen; Chef Ken Polk of Batter & Berries in Lincoln Park; Chef Matthew Jost from PureCircle Food & Beverages; Tasteful Manners chef Monica Hayes Jones in Edgewater; and chef Danielle Murray from Da Real Foodie.

There are also several heads of food interest organizations on the council: Chef Art Smith, whose non-profit, Common Threads, promotes cooking and food education; Chef Melissa Graham, whose purple asparagus asparagus promotes access to healthy food; and Green City Market, the largest sustainable farmer’s market for the entire year.

“Bringing the flavors of Chicago to our schools gives students the opportunity to celebrate local culture while learning about the importance of food and the culinary arts,” Jackson said. “I want to thank the Chef Council … for this bold new venture that will shape how students experience food and nutrition while they are in school.”