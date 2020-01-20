CPS should continue to hire more school workers and nurses

In August, we urged the Chicago Public Schools and City Hall to deliver on the promise to hire hundreds of social school workers and nurses.

Like many parents, we were skeptical about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s public commitment and CPS director Janice Jackson to do exactly that.

Two months later, in October, that rental promise became a screaming call for members of the Chicago Teachers Union, who demanded that Lightfoot and Jackson “write it down in a new contract.”

Fast forward a few months to January 2020, and the latest figures actually show progress. CPS has 91 more social workers and 57 more nurses compared to a year ago, according to CPS data first reported by WBEZ.

In general, CPS now has 332 nurses and 428 social workers throughout the district, still not aiming to have at least one of them for more than 500 schools.

Whether the progress is due to public pressure, to city officials with the right priorities, or a combination of both – it is worth highlighting.

Children dealing with trauma and poverty need social workers to provide them with a caring, supportive learning environment. Children with disabilities and special medical needs must have nurses by law to care for them at school.

A child who has nothing worse than a case of sniffing should be able to go to a school nurse. And a child with more significant health problems or disabilities should never be shortened. It is actually required by law.

To repeat a quote we previously published from the late Marca Bristo, founder of Access Living at Metropolitian Chicago: “If we fully understand that school nurses are not ‘extras’ – because children with disabilities are not ‘extras’ – we predict that this chronic shortage of nurses will magically disappear. “

Let’s keep pushing to increase those recruitment rates.

