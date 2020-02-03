Cracks shatter through the facade as Avenue 5 approaches its long journey

Photo: Alex Bailey (HBO) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.
A week after their long journey, the facade starts to crumble. Karen may have found a new purpose, and Billie and Iris remain steadfast, but most of the crew are already feeling the strain of their new reality. Ryan enthusiastically drinks wine, Matt has proven completely useless, and poor Rav begins to buckle under the weight of the almost constant demands placed on her. Even the hotel staff finds the fun in their situation – what will Judd do, fire her? At this rate, Avenue 5 will be in about three and a half years. Maybe they don’t need all 500 rescue ships after all.
While the plot in “I’m a hand model” only progresses a few centimeters, it is noteworthy that in three episodes the authors still set their premise. After many moves in the first two episodes, Cyrus and Billie have three and a half years to set the new return date for the ship. Iris has worked on passenger survival plans and has presented Judd with her findings, including answers to her inevitable drinking water shortages and food shortages. Judd explains his plan to bring the passengers back to Earth as soon as they are close enough, and Ryan bribes Karen with a chic suite that Matt is to take over as a passenger liaison officer. If only Mia and Doug stopped arguing, the show could lead to new ideas and tensions.
With Karen as the official passenger wrangler, Matt is repositioned as a hanger and yes-man to Judd. As one of the biggest mistakes of the season, Matt works a lot better in this regard. It is a promising slide for Iris and if you add it to Iris and Judd’s scenes, Iris gets someone to talk to. His attempts to mediate between Mia, Doug and now Rav was another disappointing corner of the show. Hopefully the collaboration with Judd will continue. Judd and Iris spend most of the episode casting vigils. It’s a small task, but they’re proactive and focused, and that helps a lot to get their scenes going. Judd in particular is much tastier when he actively contributes to something rather than just appearing to be disgusting.
There is an important new development that is saved as in the premiere for the end of the episode. Cyrus lets Ryan know that he’s not the only Pretender on board: the entire bridge crew are actors. It is both ridiculous and obvious. Of course why not? The bigger question is why Ryan is responding to the news so dramatically. Why is he surprised that Joe hired the wrong bridge crew to go with his replacement captain? And how did the entire engineering team know that the people on the bridge were photogenic proxy, but no one, including Billie, had any idea that Ryan was an actor?
Both this scene and the still-ready unveiling of Ryan’s identity are fun, but there are dramatically falling returns between the two. The creator Armando Iannucci may plan to delve into a criticism of the traps of leadership and expertise and find out who the general public – or the privileged on board Avenue 5 – are willing to accept in which roles. For the moment, however, this is just another twist, and not complexity, but complexity. The former has been in abundance this season. We are overdue to try the latter.
Scattering observations
- I work for Rav, but I work harder for Susan, who apparently is pretty happy with her life choices and works for NASA instead of Judd Galaxy.
- I am not particularly rooted for Ryan and it is unclear to me whether I should be. He is positioned as a protagonist, but his behavior towards the cast of the bridge crew is far more hermanic than heroic. It’s not her fault that Joe didn’t speak to him. It is unclear why Ryan’s immediate instinct is to pull Judd out of circulation, and there are a lot of thematic issues for this decision. Hopefully future episodes will deal with these Ryan-Judd parallels in a more meaningful way.
- New unpopular convenience on Avenue 5: Judd’s voice is fed into the spa treatments. Pooh.
- The delay still doesn’t work as a comedy beat. Hopefully, if the authors commit to coming back to this in each episode, some new ideas will emerge. Why is there no significant delay for Ryan when he calls home to his husband and wife? The scene nods, but mostly misses the point. However, I call the props department – the picture of the trio at their wedding is great.
- It will be interesting to see how long it takes the passengers to find out that Karen isn’t one of them now that she’s working with Ryan. She says: “This is how the other half lives”.
- I’m still waiting for Jessica St. Clair and Kyle Bornheimer to do more with Mia and Doug. However, there is only that much depth that can be brought to the Bickersons, and each time the show appears to be ready to give one of the characters a shade, it shrinks back and goes on instead. Also, should Doug be 36?
- Finally an episode with a few memorable lines! I enjoyed it when Hugh Laurie threw away: “Come in, my door is always broken.” And Lenora Crichlow’s enthusiastic reaction to Johan’s encircling body parts: “Even if you have to admit that the room is sometimes damn cool.” Billie, and so are you.
- Two more funny lines: The entertaining, strange exchange between Ryan and Karen, which in Rebecca Front’s “I should make it clear that there is no coitus on the menu” and Suzy Nakamura’s handover of “This is the first time that 5,000 lives are taking place on the line , In my opinion. Waiting. No, yes it is. “