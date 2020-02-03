Cracks shatter through the facade as Avenue 5 approaches its long journey

Photo: Alex Bailey (HBO) TV ReviewsAll our TV reviews in one convenient place.

A week after their long journey, the facade starts to crumble. Karen may have found a new purpose, and Billie and Iris remain steadfast, but most of the crew are already feeling the strain of their new reality. Ryan enthusiastically drinks wine, Matt has proven completely useless, and poor Rav begins to buckle under the weight of the almost constant demands placed on her. Even the hotel staff finds the fun in their situation – what will Judd do, fire her? At this rate, Avenue 5 will be in about three and a half years. Maybe they don’t need all 500 rescue ships after all.

While the plot in “I’m a hand model” only progresses a few centimeters, it is noteworthy that in three episodes the authors still set their premise. After many moves in the first two episodes, Cyrus and Billie have three and a half years to set the new return date for the ship. Iris has worked on passenger survival plans and has presented Judd with her findings, including answers to her inevitable drinking water shortages and food shortages. Judd explains his plan to bring the passengers back to Earth as soon as they are close enough, and Ryan bribes Karen with a chic suite that Matt is to take over as a passenger liaison officer. If only Mia and Doug stopped arguing, the show could lead to new ideas and tensions.

With Karen as the official passenger wrangler, Matt is repositioned as a hanger and yes-man to Judd. As one of the biggest mistakes of the season, Matt works a lot better in this regard. It is a promising slide for Iris and if you add it to Iris and Judd’s scenes, Iris gets someone to talk to. His attempts to mediate between Mia, Doug and now Rav was another disappointing corner of the show. Hopefully the collaboration with Judd will continue. Judd and Iris spend most of the episode casting vigils. It’s a small task, but they’re proactive and focused, and that helps a lot to get their scenes going. Judd in particular is much tastier when he actively contributes to something rather than just appearing to be disgusting.

There is an important new development that is saved as in the premiere for the end of the episode. Cyrus lets Ryan know that he’s not the only Pretender on board: the entire bridge crew are actors. It is both ridiculous and obvious. Of course why not? The bigger question is why Ryan is responding to the news so dramatically. Why is he surprised that Joe hired the wrong bridge crew to go with his replacement captain? And how did the entire engineering team know that the people on the bridge were photogenic proxy, but no one, including Billie, had any idea that Ryan was an actor?

Both this scene and the still-ready unveiling of Ryan’s identity are fun, but there are dramatically falling returns between the two. The creator Armando Iannucci may plan to delve into a criticism of the traps of leadership and expertise and find out who the general public – or the privileged on board Avenue 5 – are willing to accept in which roles. For the moment, however, this is just another twist, and not complexity, but complexity. The former has been in abundance this season. We are overdue to try the latter.

Scattering observations