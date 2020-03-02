Cradle Of Filth are again in the studio – look at stay drum footage

Cradle Of Filth are back again in the studio to keep on operate on their new album.

The band are now putting the parts in position for the adhere to-up to 2017’s Cryptoriana – The Seductiveness Of Decay, with a launch prepared for later on this yr.

And with do the job continuing on the as-but-untiled report, Cradle Of Filth drummer Martin ‘Marthus’ Škaroupka has shared footage of him laying down component of the drum tracks for a new track.

He says: “All fantastic below. Every thing is likely properly. #CradleOfFilth #NewAlbum2020”

Cradle Of Filth pulled the plug on 4 prepared demonstrates in the direction of the stop of previous 12 months to concentrate on the new album, and very last month, it was declared that keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft experienced parted methods with the band.

Reacting to the news, frontman Dani Filth explained: “The band and I wish her the very, pretty very best for every little thing she has prepared for the future and I hope you fellas looking through this continue to aid her much too.

“And however this genuinely is the finish of an period, it is also the fragrant guarantee of another. Lindsay’s successor has already been unearthed and is contributing to the new history like a demented unearthed issue.”

There’s been no phrase on the id of the new band member.