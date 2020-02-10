CRADLE OF THE FILT announced the departure of the keyboardist Lindsay Schoolcraft,

Lindsay has been with the band for the past seven years and during this time he was known for a massive resurgence, both on CD and live with CRADLE OF THE FILT doing some of the most productive tours in the band’s 28-year history, a feat that was (ultimately) indelibly rewarding and understandably exhausting.

Lindsay commented: “It has been an honor and a pleasure to meet you personally and from the stage over the past seven years. You have made my life fulfilling during this time.

“I am here to let you know that I left the band. It was a difficult decision, but I can assure you that it was the best for my wellbeing and mental health.

“I made good progress on my way to recovery and will continue to be a full-time musician through my two other musical projects.

“I would like to say a big thank you to the band for being part of it CRADLE OF THE FILTThe legacy for the time I was present. It was an incredible experience and I am so thankful that we were able to share this together.

“I would also like to wish my successor all the best and I ask all of you to be as warm and affectionate to them as you were to me a long time ago.

“I hope that some of you will continue to accompany me on my journey as a composer and singer. The magic and (black) metal don’t stop there.

“Thanks again for all the love, support and memories. You won’t be forgotten.”

CRADLE OF THE FILT frontman Dani Filth added: “It is very difficult for everyone in the band who have become a very close family on the street, but ultimately it is something that both for their health and for the musical development of the band at the moment Emergency came out.

“Of course we will miss Lindsay a lot, and we hate having to part ways as we’ve driven a beautiful, crazy road together in the past few years and shared a lot of amazing memories from those trips together. She is also like our little (Gothic, Canadian, Vegan) sister.

“So the band and I wish them all the best for everything they have planned for the future, and I hope you continue to read this to support them.

“And although this is really the end of one era, it is also the aromatic promise of another.

“LindsayHis successor has already been excavated and is contributing to the new album like an unearthed thing.

“The new album will start recording in just over a fortnight, and the release date is set for later in the year.”

CRADLE OF THE FILTthe latest album from, “Cryptoriana – The seductive power of decay”came out in 2017.

The band played their third LP in 1998 “Cruelty and the Beast”in its entirety on several shows last spring and summer, including the Dokk’em Open Air and summer wind Fixed.

Photo credit: Tim Tronckoe

