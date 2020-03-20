Craig David moved round the arena, “Keep your thoughts” on April 2021

Craig David moved to the UK arena tour on April 2021 – see new dates below.

Star R & B, the debut album “Born To Do It It” in this year is the 20th anniversary, next year will start the tour “Hold That Thought” in connection with the coronavirus crisis.

“UK Arena Arena reschedule. I am very happy to announce my rescheduled tour dates for the tournament Hold That Thought UK. We are waiting to see all in April 2021, for which all tickets remain valid. Please rest and observe each other’s security” – David said in a message on social media.

Author: Craig David, Thursday, March 19, 2020

All original tickets for the tour will be awarded for the show transferred money back to the point of purchase.

Singer “Rewind” will also appear at the festival Bands In The Sands, at Perranporth in June, then in August, will perform at Sandown Racourse.

The new list of dates is as follows:

Friday, June 19, 2020 – TRURO Perranporth Beach

Th August 6, 2020 – ESHER Sandown Park Racecourse

Sa April 10, 2021 – Arena MANCHESTER

Sun April 11, 2021 – LIVERPOOL M & S Bank Arena

Wed 14 April, 2021 – CARDIFF Motorpoint Arena

Sa April 17, 2021 – First Direct Arena LEEDS

Sun, April 18th 2021 – BIRMINGHAM Arena Birmingham

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021 – Internal Bournemouth Bournemouth center

Wed 21 April, 2021 – the center of BRIGHTON

Friday, April 23, 2021 – NOTTINGHAM Motorpoint Arena

Saturday April 24, 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

LP, April 25, 2021 – LONDON O2 Arena

