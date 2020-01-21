Craig Hodges, the NBA star who lost $ 50 million after asking President Bush to address black people’s needs

It

still annoys Craig Hodges that unlike most athletes, he had no say

when his NBA career ends.

As a double champion with the bulls, Hodges was one of the best shooters in the game during his heyday.

But at the age of 32, he was out of the league for reasons unrelated to talent. that would cost him about $ 50 million. To date, he claims that he has been pounded black by the NBA for his activism and protests against ending injustices against the black community.

At some point, he tried to convince his teammates, including Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson, and members of the opposing Los Angeles Lakers, to boycott Game 1 of the 1991 finals to protest against the lack of black NBA executives and owners.

And then it got worse for the NBA star when he handed a letter to President George Bush’s spokesman during the 1991 Bull Championship visit to the White House.

Craig Hodges was the only cop in a Dashiki in the White House

In his letter, which bore a dashiki during the visit, he asked the president to address the concerns of poor and black communities.

Shortly after this visit to the White House as the winner, Hodges was blacklisted.

“The choice I made was: I wanted to be on the right side

History. When people are oppressed, someone has to get up. ”

Growing up in a separate America, Hodges was born in Chicago Heights, Illinois in 1960. He grew up in the solemn mood of his family after the murder of the civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

At a young age, Hodges also participated in protests against “Whites Only” lunch counters. His involvement and engagement in racist issues continued as he got older and started a successful basketball career in the 1980s.

But after the 1991/92 season, Hodges remained unsigned. When the 1992/93 season started, the triple NBA 3-point shootout champion was still without a team.

Craig Hodges

In December 1992, league officials informed him that he should not defend his three-point championship at the February All-Star game, chicagoreader.com reports.

“They indicated that they have a policy that you cannot attend an all-star event unless you are on a list,” said Hodges.

But that was not the case.

“… everyone in the league knew it wasn’t my game,” said Hodges. “And so it’s funny. At the same time, it was a $ 40-50 million question that we could have done to change the condition of poor people.”

Hodges believes he was blacklisted for his

expressed political beliefs. Indeed, his letter

Bush was the main reason for the then president, he said.

“The purpose of this note is to speak on behalf of the poor, the Native Americans, the homeless, and especially the African Americans who are unable to get to this large building and meet the leader of the nation in which they are Life. The letter from the NBA champion began.

“This letter does not ask for anything, but 300 years of free slave labor have destroyed the African American community. It’s time for a comprehensive plan for change. Hopefully this letter will help unite inner-city youth and these issues will come to the fore on the national agenda. “

Hodges wore a dashiki to visit the team with President Bush. Photo: WBUR

Excluded from basketball, Hodges filed a charge

The NBA with racial discrimination because of its pronounced political nature as

An African American, but a judge dismissed it, saying the NBA star had been waiting too

long to put it down. Then his financial difficulties began and forced him to sell his

Rings and trophies to take care of his children.

Fortunately, Hodges returned to the game in 2005 and worked with Lakers as one of Phil Jackson’s assistants from 2005 to 2011.

Hodges, whose situation reflected that of Colin Kaepernick, then trained his alma mater, the Rich East High School in Park Forest, Illinois.

Craig Hodges. Photo: Heavy.com

“There is a song that – I think it is Ice Cube, it has and it says:” The way to freedom is rarely followed by the crowd. “And that’s real, man,” Wbur quoted Hodges.

“When we look at the mission we are on and tell the truth before the Force, we speak for the evils of those who cannot speak for themselves – not many people. Because it is not profitable. The money side of things is what people want to achieve, people who don’t crawl around on this side. ”