‘craig’s-world’-requires-viewers-into-morgan’s-lifetime

Craig Morgan is welcoming viewers into his Dickson County-based lifestyle with a new docuseries, Craig’s Entire world, which premieres March 5.

The sequence goes “behind the scenes” with Morgan, according to a press release.

Cameras comply with the place songs entertainer, Tv set host and military veteran at house and on the road as he and his”tight-knit family members navigate triumphs and challenges” whilst developing companies, writing music and balancing a country songs occupation, the release states.

The 1st season will include Morgan jogging his initially half-marathon, the beginning of his granddaughter, training his grandson to experience his 1st grime bike, and the “chaos of a concert and physical appearance calendar that leaves no area for vacation delays,” in accordance to the release.

Craig’s Entire world debuts Thursday future week 7pm central on Circle. The series’ 10 episodes are produced by Nashville-dependent Coronary heart Bridge Media.

The Circle Community is in the Nashville space on (above-the-air) WSMV channel 4.five.

Circle Media states it’s a community “dedicated to celebrating the country life style and placing enthusiasts inside of the circle of all the things country.” Based mostly in Nashville, Circle is a joint venture between Opry Entertainment Team, a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Houses, and Gray Television set.

