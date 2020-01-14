Cranberries have proven health benefits, should be enjoyed throughout the year

It would in no way be the holidays without cranberries on the table. But cranberries can be enjoyed all year round and their health benefits cannot be ignored.

The folklore

Cranberries (from North America) were used by the Indians as coloring, medicines and food. Ground cranberries were used to combat wound infections and the same plant-based substances nowadays help prevent urinary tract infections. Pilgrims used them to prevent scurvy, unaware of the rich source of vitamin C from cranberries

Full of powerful plant-based substances, we should celebrate with cranberries all year round.

The facts

The cranberry, in the genus Vaccinium, is one of the various red edible berries that grow on lagging vines, including the American cranberry (V. macrocarpon), the red blueberry and red blueberries.

The US produces 98% of cranberries, of which only 5% is sold fresh.

Low in calories and low in sugar, a cup of this sharp berry contains 22% DV (DV = daily value, based on 2000 calories / day) antioxidant vitamin C and 18% DV of dietary fiber, which helps keep blood sugar levels under control.

Cranberries get their crimson color from anthocyanins, one of the many plant-based substances that are beneficial to health.

The findings

Phytochemicals (plant-based chemicals found in cranberries and other plants) include anthocyanins, procyanidins and flavonols and have been shown to have potential in cancer prevention, cardiovascular health, digestive health and urinary tract, according to a review of studies published in the Journal of the Science of Food and Agriculture (2018).

Studies have shown the potential of cranberries to protect against urinary tract infections in children and adults (Archives of Internal Medicine, 2012). Proanthocyanadines in cranberries reduce the chance of harmful bacteria adhering to the urinary wall and causing infections.

The finer points

Fresh cranberries are available from October to December, but many other forms (frozen, dried, canned, juice) are there for the taking.

Fresh berries must be firm, plump and brightly colored without brown spots. They last chilled for up to two months and freeze well. Cranberry sauce always shines and it is so easy to make with just water, sweetener and a little bit of citrus.

Try stirring them in hot oatmeal, simmering with wild rice or another whole-grain side dish, or baked in sweet cookies, tarts and muffins.