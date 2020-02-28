crane-collapses-at-sofi-stadium-construction-web-site-in-inglewood-no-injuries-noted

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) — A crane collapsed at a construction web page Friday morning at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the Los Angeles County Hearth Section claimed.

No injuries were claimed in the incident, which happened shortly right before eight a.m. in close proximity to the intersection of South Prairie Avenue and West Century Boulevard, the Fire Office claimed.

In accordance to information movie from AIR7 Hd, the crane landed alongside a row of parked cars and trucks at the scene, seemingly lacking all of them.

The induce of the collapse is not known.

The stadium, scheduled to open up in July, will be the new residence of the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams.