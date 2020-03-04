crash-closes-part-of-dale-mabry-highway-in-tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say at least one person was seriously injured in a crash on Dale Mabry Highway early Wednesday morning.
The accident happened at the intersection of Dale Mabry Highway and Osbourne Avenue, which is near Al Lopez Park, and shut down the northbound lanes of the roadway.
Police said crews were in the process of cleaning up debris and the roadway should reopen soon.
Further information was not immediately available.
