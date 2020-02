Posted: Feb 18, 2020 / 06: 03 AM PST / Up to date: Feb 18, 2020 / 06: 05 AM PST

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield Police Office is investigating what led to a rollover crash in downtown Bakersfield Monday night. The incident took position just immediately after 10: 30 p.m. near the corner of 24th and H Streets.

The crash triggered the car or truck to be flipped above on its roof halfway up a suppress.

Police are reporting no 1 was critically damage.