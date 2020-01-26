Crash kills 2 near Tampa Airport; Wrong-way driver charged with DUI homicide

TAMPA (WFLA) – A driver was charged with double DUI killing after an accident on Sunday at the entrance to Tampa International Airport killed two people.

The entrance on the front street of I-275 N. was closed at 6 a.m. and opened again around 10:30 a.m.

Police said the wrong-way driver survived the accident and was charged with two charges of DUI manslaughter and vehicle murder. The two victims of the accident were in the second vehicle.







The Tampa Police Department recommends drivers use Spruce Street or the Veterans Expressway to get to the airport.

Clearwater and Veterans Expressway travelers are not affected, TIA said.

The crash is being investigated further.

This story is being updated.

This video was recorded with Christine McLarty of 8 On Your Side on Sunday morning at 8:00 a.m.

