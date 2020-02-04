“Crash Landing on You” Actor Lee Shin Young Agency Responds to Past Bullying Rumors

Lee Shin Young’s agency responded to reports of bullying at school.

Online publications recently claimed that the actor was an infamous perpetrator of school violence. A source said, “I will only share what I have seen for sure. He kicked his classmate three times during the college freshman break just because he was watching him. Then he rounded up his close friends and verbally assaulted him. “

In response, his agency Forest Entertainment released the following official statement:

It is the agency of actor Lee Shin Young, Forest Entertainment.

We would like to comment on some of the articles about actor Lee Shin Young on the anonymous online community.

As an agency, we checked the content of what was written on the anonymous community with people, including family and friends, to find out the exact situation.

Following our confirmation, he was never involved in anything related to content written on the anonymous community. However, if someone was hurt by careless words and actions in college, they would like to apologize to them.

We would also like to convey our apologies to the main actors and the production team who work hard in the cold for the drama (who are affected by) the behavior of our actor during his immature days.

In addition, please refrain from malicious slander and the dissemination of false information. We would like to announce that we will initiate legal proceedings for any dissemination of false information. Once again, we apologize to those who have been affected.

Following the response, two of the claimants apologized.

One of them wrote: “I just saw the situation in passing, so I didn’t know for sure. A lot of time has passed, so I don’t remember completely either. Looking back on my memory , I think Shin Young was not there. I may have been frowned upon by someone who was about the same size and height as Shin Young. conversing. don’t remember it well either because it was a long time ago, so my memory was distorted. I’m really sorry for Shin Young for causing him a misunderstanding and harm because of a message about something I didn’t was not sure, and I am sorry. “

The second person wrote, “I was friends with Shin Young in my first year of college. We didn’t have a major fight outside, but we argued a bit over the phone. The next day, we fought a bit at school. That’s all, and it was resolved without major incident. I have no hard feelings about this. “

Lee Shin Young is currently playing in tvN’s “Crash Landing on You”.

