[“crash-landing-on-you”-finale-overtakes-“goblin”-to-reach-maximum-rankings-in-tvn-historical-past]

tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” has ended with a triumphant bang!

On February 16, the series finale of the hit drama starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin established a new file for the highest viewership rankings in tvN history.

In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the closing broadcast of “Crash Landing on You” scored an common nationwide rating of 21.683 per cent and a peak of 24.one %, smashing the previous history established by “Goblin” back in January 2017 (whose finale attained a peak ranking of 20.5 %).

The drama executed even greater in the Seoul metropolitan area, wherever it scored an typical viewership rating of 23.249 per cent for its final episode.

Congratulations to the cast and crew of “Crash Landing on You”!

Are you sad to see the drama occur to an end? What did you consider of the finale? Share your views in the remarks beneath!

Supply (1)