[“crash-landing-on-you”-heads-into-finale-on-its-greatest-rankings-nonetheless-“itaewon-class”-soars-to-new-personalized-finest]

With just a single episode left to go, tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” has achieved a new all-time superior!

On February 15, the penultimate episode of “Crash Landing on You” realized the hit drama’s maximum viewership rankings but. In accordance to Nielsen Korea, the broadcast scored an average nationwide ranking of 17.one percent and a peak of 19.2 per cent, marking a new private best as the drama heads into its series finale.

Not only did “Crash Landing on You” acquire initial put in its time slot across all channels (such as general public broadcast networks), but it also took very first location amongst the critical demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an typical ranking of 11.4 per cent and a peak of 12.8 p.c. In addition, the drama continued to be a huge strike with feminine viewers in their forties, between whom it scored a peak rating of 26.1 per cent.

“Itaewon Class” also noticed its viewership proceed to increase with its newest episode, which scored an normal nationwide rating of 11.608 percent—its best to day.

Meanwhile, MBC’s “Never Twice” similarly accomplished its optimum viewership rankings still with its most current episode, which scored an common ranking of 13.two % in the course of its fourth section.

