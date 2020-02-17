[“crash-landing-on-you”-kid-actors-share-shots-with-solid-from-wrap-celebration]

Images from the “Crash Landing on You” wrap celebration present the forged obtaining a terrific time!

The well-liked tvN drama finished on February 16, and the solid marked the specific second by possessing a get together together at a cafe in the Yeouido district of Seoul.

Little one actress Kim Tae Yeon, who played the younger variation of Son Ye Jin’s character Yoon Se Ri, and child actor Oh Han Kyul, who played Kim Youthful Min‘s character Jung Male Bok’s son, the two took to Instagram to share photos from the social gathering.

Oh Han Kyul’s shots element shots with the 4 guide actors (Hyun Bin, Son Ye Jin, Website positioning Ji Hye, and Kim Jung Hyun) as nicely as quite a few customers of the supporting solid, including his drama “dad” Kim Young Min and Yang Kyung Won, Lee Shin Young, Yoo Soo Bin, Tang Jun Sang, Oh Person Seok, and Kim Jung Nan.

The Instagram put up explained Hyun Bin as a thoughtful, form, and awesome particular person with terrific manners, and it stated that Oh Han Kyul was delighted to movie with Hyun Bin and it was an honor. It also said that Son Ye Jin was so pretty that Oh Han Kyul blushed even though filming with her, and it explained the experience as joyful and unforgettable. Oh Han Kyul also got autographs from the actors!

Kim Tae Yeon also shared photographs with numerous users of the solid, also such as others these types of as Jang Hye Jin, Hwang Woo Seul Hye, Cha Chung Hwa, Jang So Yeon, Yoon Ji Min, and Bang Eun Jin. Her mom explained Hyun Bin in the article as “the coolest actor in the world” and Son Ye Jin as “the actress that my daughter wanted to see the most.”

Are you missing “Crash Landing on You” previously?