“Crash Landing on You” obtains the 4th best rating in the history of tvN

With only two episodes in its race, tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” hit a new historic record!

On February 9, the hit drama starring Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin as star lovers from North and South Korea reached its highest audience level to date. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Crash Landing on You” achieved a national average rating of 17.7% and a peak of 19.0%.

Not only did the drama take first place in its time slot on all channels, including public broadcast networks, but it also reached the fourth highest rank in the history of tvN, beaten only by “Goblin” (which peaked at 20.5%), “Respond 1988” (19.6%) and “M. Soleil” (18.1 percent).

“Crash Landing on You” continued to stand out particularly well with viewers in their forties, with whom it obtained a maximum audience rating of 25.9%; and it also maintained its first place among the key demographic population of viewers aged 20 to 49, with whom it obtained an average rating of 12.2% and a peak of 13.3%.

The last two episodes of “Crash Landing on You” will air on February 15 and 16 at 9 p.m. KST.

