[“crash-landing-on-you”-principal-cast-bids-farewell-to-drama-and-picks-most-loved-scenes]

tvN’s “Crash Landing on You” finished gloriously, even overtaking “Goblin” to reach the best scores in tvN heritage with its finale.

The direct actors of the drama each individual picked out their most loved scenes from the drama and shared some text to say goodbye to the drama.

Spoilers

Hyun Bin selected the ending scene from episode 9, where Ri Jung Hyuk (Hyun Bin) and Yoon Se Ri (Son Ye Jin) had to part even with their developing emotions for a person another. Hyun Bin said, “[The scene] shows the emotions of Ri Jung Hyuk, who courageously crossed the armed forces demarcation line to observe Yoon Se Ri, and it was a moment in which the two people overcame their reality.”

Hyun Bin also shared, “I worked on the venture hoping that ‘Crash Landing on You’ could be a present to viewers in the way Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri’s unforeseen encounter brought them special pleasure. Thank you for sending us a lot of help and love and allowing Ri Jung Hyuk to happily ‘land’ by your sides.”

The scene preferred by Son Ye Jin was the portion in episode 12 where Ri Jung Hyuk and Yoon Se Ri share a dialogue about beverages. Relying on his tipsiness to acquire self esteem, Ri Jung Hyuk expressed his trustworthy feelings to Yoon Se Ri, who was overjoyed by his text that just about seemed like a proposal. Viewers ended up captivated by their intimate ambiance.

Son Ye Jin explained, “I laughed a ton and cried a whole lot even though performing as Yoon Se Ri. Much more than anything at all, I was pretty satisfied. I’m grateful to have been portion of a project that will consider up a really major section of my performing profession, and I sincerely thank absolutely everyone who sent us adore all this time.”

Search engine optimization Ji Hye expressed her like for the scene in episode eight in which Website positioning Dan (Web optimization Ji Hye) and her mother’s affection for a single an additional was proven. In the scene, Go Myung Eun (Jang Hye Jin) revealed how fearful she was about her daughter Web optimization Dan, and Search engine optimization Dan reassured her by saying, “Your daughter will stay a lot more fortunately than everyone no make any difference what transpires.” The scene showed the honest emotions of the mom and daughter who manufactured viewers laugh with their petty fights in most of their other scenes.

Search engine marketing Ji Hye mentioned, “I experienced to go to a whole lot of locations whilst acting as Website positioning Dan. Even nevertheless we experienced to film whilst battling towards the cold, I felt healed when I noticed the starry evening sky, and people moments have all come to be reminiscences. I was pleased many thanks to the fascination and appreciate shown by our viewers,” and explained that she would hardly ever forget her time with “Crash Landing on You.”

And lastly, Kim Jung Hyun picked the line, “I appeared everywhere for so lengthy,” explained by Ri Jung Hyuk in episode 11 when he arrived in Seoul and discovered Yoon Se Ri. Kim Jung Hyun described, “I assume it was the most fantastical line in our drama. It remained in my memory because it brought out heaps of thoughts.”

The actor continued, “I have met new folks and shaped new interactions in each and every venture, but this task is even extra significant. Through the appreciate [I received], I mirrored on myself and found hope. To the viewers who accompanied us on the 16-episode journey, I would like to thank you for sharing your time with us.”

