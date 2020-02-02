“Crash Landing On You” + “Queen: Love And War” reach their best scores to date; “Tell me what you saw” benefits from a significant jump for the 2nd episode

“Crash Landing on You” by tvN and “Queen: Love and War” by TV Chosun show no signs of slowing down!

On February 2, the ratings for the two dramas hit new heights. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of “Crash Landing on You” achieved a national average rating of 15.9% and a peak of 17.4%, setting a new personal best for the hit drama.

Not only did “Crash Landing on You” take first place in its time range, but it also took first place among the key demographic population of viewers aged 20 to 49, with whom it obtained an average rating of 11.8% and a peak of 12.8. percent. In addition, the drama continued to perform particularly well with viewers in their forties, with whom they achieved an impressive top score of 24.8%.

Meanwhile, “Queen: Love and War” also reached its highest audience level to date, achieving an average rating of 4.6% nationally and a peak of 5.0%.

OCN’s new mystery thriller “Tell Me What You Saw”, which stars Girls’ Generation’s Choi Sooyoung and Jang Hyuk, saw a significant increase in audience for its second episode. The drama achieved a national average rating of 3.3% and a peak of 3.5%, marking a considerable increase from its first rating of 2.0% from the previous day.

“Tell Me What You Saw” also took first place in its time slot among viewers aged 25 to 49, with which it obtained an average rating of 2.8% and a peak of 3.0%.

Finally, KBS 2TV’s “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” remained solid with national average scores of 23.9% and 28.0% for both parts.

