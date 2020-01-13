“Crash Landing on You” reaches its best marks, because “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” remains strong at number 1

Loading...

TvN’s “Crash Landing on You” hit a new historic record!

According to Nielsen Korea, the January 12 episode of the romantic comedy had an average national score of 11.3% and a peak of 12.6%, marking its highest audience to date.

“Crash Landing on You” also performed well with the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49, with an average rating of 7.4% and a peak of 8.5%, but did particularly well worked with female viewers in their forties, with whom it marked an impressive peak of 16.7% for the night.

Meanwhile, KBS’s “Beautiful Love Wonderful Life” remained undefeated as the most watched drama on Sunday night, with an average national rating of 24.0% and 26.5% for both games.

Finally, TV Chosun’s “Queen: Love and War” remained strong with an average score of 4.143% nationwide for the evening.

